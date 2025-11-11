Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, N.A. to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $52.56. 118,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,185. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

