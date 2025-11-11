Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,244 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 67.8% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,700. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $298.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. HSBC set a $343.00 price target on Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

