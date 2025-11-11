Financial Review: Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) versus Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) and Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brother Industries and Kimball Electronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brother Industries $5.76 billion 0.81 $361.54 million $2.61 14.00 Kimball Electronics $1.48 billion 0.46 $16.98 million $0.95 29.15

Profitability

Brother Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Kimball Electronics. Brother Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimball Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Brother Industries and Kimball Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brother Industries 5.71% 7.24% 5.42% Kimball Electronics 1.14% 5.11% 2.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brother Industries and Kimball Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brother Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kimball Electronics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kimball Electronics has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Kimball Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimball Electronics is more favorable than Brother Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Brother Industries has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems and applications for smartphones/tablets, as well as content, nursing care, and video viewing services; and manages karaoke clubs. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications. In addition, it is also involved in the production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, as well as clean room assembly, cold chain, and product sterilization management activities. Further, the company offers design services and support, supply chain services and support, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, product design and process validation and qualification, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, aftermarket services, drug delivery devices and solutions with and without electronics, and product life cycle management services, as well as and assembly of medical, automotive, and industrial products. It operates in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, India, Japan, Vietnam, and internationally. Kimball Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

