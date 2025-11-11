Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 134,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

