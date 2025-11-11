Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vodafone Group Call Options (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,725 call options on the company. This is an increase of 100% compared to the average daily volume of 2,360 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. 2,564,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,983,964. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,680,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $295,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,076,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,389 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 25,696,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $240,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,617 shares during the last quarter. SALT Holding Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. SALT Holding Corp. now owns 3,623,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 282.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,161,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after buying an additional 2,335,306 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

