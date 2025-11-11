Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Clearwater Analytics Call Options (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,695 call options on the company. This is an increase of 284% compared to the average daily volume of 1,743 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $79,648.40. Following the sale, the executive owned 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $345,679.36. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 136,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,646.88. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,602 shares of company stock worth $2,756,283. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 8.3%

CWAN traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,246. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWAN. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Clearwater Analytics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

