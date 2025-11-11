Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR)

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ETOR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on eToro Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eToro Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

eToro Group Stock Performance

Shares of eToro Group stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71. eToro Group has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETOR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eToro Group during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in eToro Group in the second quarter valued at $120,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of eToro Group by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter.

About eToro Group

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

