Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank set a $336.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $290.59 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $291.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.35 and a 200-day moving average of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,584.61. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

