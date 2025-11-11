Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Hesai Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Hesai Group Price Performance

HSAI stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. 2,382,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 241.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hesai Group by 345.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 961,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hesai Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,151,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 224,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSAI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hesai Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hesai Group from $26.30 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hesai Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.26.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

