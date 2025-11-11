Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Hesai Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.00%.
Hesai Group Price Performance
HSAI stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. 2,382,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 241.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hesai Group by 345.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 961,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hesai Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,151,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 224,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSAI
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- ServiceNow’s AI Efficiency Push Has Analysts Targeting Big Gains
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Microsoft and IREN’s $9.7B AI Deal Could Spark MSFT Stock Rally
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Datavault AI’s 314% Upside: Huge Potential or Wall Street Mirage?
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.