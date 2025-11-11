IMA Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $445.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 296.82, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.