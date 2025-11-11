Head to Head Contrast: Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (SHAP) and Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A -22.17% 6.72% Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Competitors -57.32% -845.40% -13.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A $4.35 million -1,091.00 Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Competitors $1.62 billion -$34.97 million -40.29

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spree Acquisition Corp. 1. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

9.9% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spree Acquisition Corp. 1’s peers have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

