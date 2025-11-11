Reviewing Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) & Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schaeffler and Innoviz Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schaeffler $19.68 billion N/A -$683.89 million $0.24 20.00 Innoviz Technologies $37.68 million 8.25 -$94.76 million ($0.42) -3.68

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Innoviz Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Schaeffler. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schaeffler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

63.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Schaeffler and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schaeffler -3.86% -2.38% -0.45% Innoviz Technologies -197.89% -80.09% -51.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Schaeffler and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schaeffler 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innoviz Technologies 1 1 3 0 2.40

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.27, indicating a potential upside of 111.43%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Schaeffler.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives. This division provides rolling bearing application and products, such as wheel, ball, and needle roller bearings; and mechanical components and mechatronic systems for steering and other chassis applications, including Space Drive, a steer-by-wire system. The Automotive Aftermarket division offers components and repair solutions for light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, and offroad sectors under the LuK, INA, and FAG brand names, as well as service for repair shops under the REPXPERT brand. The Industrial division develops and manufactures rotary and linear bearing solutions, drive technology components and systems, and service solutions, such as sensor-based condition monitoring systems. This division serves customers in the wind, raw materials, aerospace, rail, offroad, two wheelers, power transmission, and industrial automation sectors. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. It also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that raw point cloud data from Innoviz LiDAR products into perception outputs. The company operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through distribution channels. The company is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

