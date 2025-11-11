Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 14,694 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.6% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $684.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07. The company has a market cap of $718.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

