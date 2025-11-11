Nwam LLC Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $797.07 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $779.07 and its 200 day moving average is $704.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

