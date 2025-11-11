iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Raised by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $146,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $684.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $669.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

