Nwam LLC Sells 642 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $291.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.