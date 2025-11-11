Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Nwam LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $623.23 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $602.40 and a 200-day moving average of $561.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

