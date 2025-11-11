Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $308,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of COF stock opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.