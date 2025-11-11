Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. $C

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 805.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

