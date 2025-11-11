Weil Company Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AGG opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.