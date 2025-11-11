STF Management LP Buys 340 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.2% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $160.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day moving average is $187.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

