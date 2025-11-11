Robeco Schweiz AG Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 218.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.3%

NET opened at $240.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.87 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $87.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total transaction of $7,922,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,129,520.88. This represents a 17.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,173.25. This represents a 70.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 638,060 shares of company stock worth $133,217,328 in the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

