Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 630,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 447,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm has a market cap of C$55.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -111.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.
Fortune Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mining and mine development company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth Copper Project in the Northwest Territories. The company plans to build a hydrometallurgical plant in southern Canada to process NICO metal concentrates. It also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Project, which is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life.
