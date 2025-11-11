Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Solesence had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.99%.

Solesence Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLSN opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48. Solesence has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $176.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solesence

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Solesence by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 101,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solesence during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,871,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Solesence by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solesence in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solesence during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solesence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solesence in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Solesence currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Solesence

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

