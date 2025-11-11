AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 81.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AB Dynamics had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

AB Dynamics Trading Up 0.4%

LON ABDP opened at GBX 1,305 on Tuesday. AB Dynamics has a one year low of GBX 1,210 and a one year high of GBX 2,150. The firm has a market cap of £298.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,369.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,535.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,375.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

