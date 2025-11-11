Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus set a $212.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.39.

Shares of WSM traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $193.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,133. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $128.37 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.09 and a 200-day moving average of $181.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total transaction of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,656.37. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,410,000 after acquiring an additional 122,180 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

