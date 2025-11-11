Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOG. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.72.

EOG traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $108.53. 463,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,232. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

