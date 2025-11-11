Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCAX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 19,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,620. The company has a market cap of $789.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.76. Bicara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 18,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $332,405.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,368.10. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $250,364.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 309,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,365.28. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,534 shares of company stock worth $2,682,012.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAX. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 80.6% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 636,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 2,351.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 432,818 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 921.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 425,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 383,681 shares in the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

