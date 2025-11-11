LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Issues Earnings Results

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($4.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($4.65), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.11 million. LivePerson updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,523. The company has a market cap of $74.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.41. LivePerson has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $31.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $100,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,482 shares in the company, valued at $763,027.20. This trade represents a 11.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 3,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $37,785.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,107 shares in the company, valued at $260,227.20. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 131,138 shares of company stock worth $1,679,595 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LivePerson stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LPSN Free Report ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,830,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 38.15% of LivePerson worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

