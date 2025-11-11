SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.52), Zacks reports. SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEA Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of SE traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,598. SEA has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $199.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $4,028,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in SEA by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of SEA by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 543,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Arete Research cut SEA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SEA from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.59.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

