Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,647. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%. Ashland has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ashland by 63.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 52.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

