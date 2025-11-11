Teradyne, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teradyne to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $191.56. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $160,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,411.48. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,216 shares of company stock worth $294,656. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Teradyne by 189.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

