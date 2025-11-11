Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. 77,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,143. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $78.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Go acquired 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,193.75. This represents a 30.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,081,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,157,000 after buying an additional 3,280,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $114,934,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Celanese by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,662 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Celanese by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,391,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Celanese by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after purchasing an additional 837,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

