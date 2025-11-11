DA Davidson Comments on Hershey’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hershey in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.05.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.11. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 40.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $281,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.91%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

