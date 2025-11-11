Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) Financial Comparison

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Free Report) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for California Business Bank and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Private Bancorp of America 0 1 1 1 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.63%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America $161.24 million 2.04 $35.82 million $7.04 8.05

This table compares California Business Bank and Private Bancorp of America”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Private Bancorp of America has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

California Business Bank has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares California Business Bank and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 24.04% 17.52% 1.68%

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats California Business Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Business Bank

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. In addition, the company offers term credit facilities and loans, equipment and business expansion loans, working capital lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, letters of credit, business start-up loans, loans for business acquisition and partner buyouts, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, equipment, furniture and fixture, and other loans; and CDARS And ICS products. Further, it provides wealth management and legal services. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

