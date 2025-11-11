Head to Head Survey: Perceptive Capital Solutions (PCSC) vs. Its Peers

Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Perceptive Capital Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Perceptive Capital Solutions has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perceptive Capital Solutions’ rivals have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptive Capital Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 217 264 217 3 2.01

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perceptive Capital Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 77.32%. Given Perceptive Capital Solutions’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perceptive Capital Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A $1.91 million 48.84 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors $35.89 million -$16.53 million 94.71

Perceptive Capital Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Perceptive Capital Solutions. Perceptive Capital Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A -149.85% 3.61% Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

Perceptive Capital Solutions rivals beat Perceptive Capital Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Perceptive Capital Solutions

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

