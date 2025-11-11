Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 3.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,123.3% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 23.0% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.6%

MS stock opened at $164.99 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $94.33 and a 12-month high of $167.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.40 and its 200 day moving average is $143.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $262.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 13.85%.The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 574,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,493,199.24. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

