Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 189 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 75,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,873,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $495.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

