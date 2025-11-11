Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,541.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0%

ORLY opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 92,205 shares of company stock worth $9,423,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.