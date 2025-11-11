Nwam LLC Purchases 3,418 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 236,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,180,000 after buying an additional 49,724 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,855,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $193.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $459.31 billion, a PE ratio of 460.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.08. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.