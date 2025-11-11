ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 18,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $132,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 59.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,690,849.40. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $1,819,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $328.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.