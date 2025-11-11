Nwam LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $217.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $220.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.20. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

