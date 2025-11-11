Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $328,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Visa by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.83. The firm has a market cap of $613.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

