Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 18,690 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.14% of Globus Medical worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 331.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $147,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,669,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 49.1% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,055,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,271,000 after buying an additional 347,400 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 60.1% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 873,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after buying an additional 328,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $19,514,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $584,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,948.64. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,402,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

