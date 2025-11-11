Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) vs. Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Financial Survey

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) and Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Presidio Property Trust and Horiba, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Horiba 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Horiba”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $18.05 million 0.43 -$25.63 million ($11.63) -0.46 Horiba $2.10 billion 1.84 $221.71 million $5.74 16.03

Horiba has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horiba, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Horiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -63.99% -21.64% -5.45% Horiba 11.19% 12.26% 7.99%

Risk and Volatility

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horiba has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horiba beats Presidio Property Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation. In October 2017, we changed our name from NetREIT, Inc., to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Through Presidio Property Trust, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partnerships, we own 12 commercial properties in fee interest, two of which we own as a partial interest in various affiliates, in which we serve as general partner, member and/or manager, and a special purpose acquisition company (until deconsolidation in September 2023). The Company has determined that the limited partnerships in which it owns less than 100% should be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as the Company directs their activities and has control of such limited partnerships.

About Horiba

(Get Free Report)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company’s products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.