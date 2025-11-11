Heidmar Maritime (HMR) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SHIP” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Heidmar Maritime to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Heidmar Maritime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidmar Maritime N/A N/A N/A Heidmar Maritime Competitors 20.87% 8.78% 5.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heidmar Maritime and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heidmar Maritime $27.66 million $1.91 million -63.98 Heidmar Maritime Competitors $2.85 billion $482.35 million 9.98

Analyst Ratings

Heidmar Maritime’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heidmar Maritime. Heidmar Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heidmar Maritime and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidmar Maritime 1 0 1 0 2.00 Heidmar Maritime Competitors 630 1880 2106 99 2.36

Heidmar Maritime presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.75%. As a group, “TRANS – SHIP” companies have a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Heidmar Maritime’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heidmar Maritime is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heidmar Maritime rivals beat Heidmar Maritime on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Heidmar Maritime Company Profile

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. provides commercial and pool management services to the dry bulk, crude oil, and refined petroleum product tanker markets worldwide. It offers tanker pool and commercial management, dry bulk pool and commercial management, and fuel services. The company also operates a platform to invest in tanker or drybulk vessels offering a range of customized services for the investor, as well as engages in the sale and purchase of second-hand vessels and newbuilds in the tanker and drybulk sectors. In addition, it develops and operates eFleetWatch, a digital platform in the commercial management space, which provides pool partners with access to the data that they require for their own reporting and monitoring of their vessels. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

