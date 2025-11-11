Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FI. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE FI opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.