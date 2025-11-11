6,765 Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B Bought by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,765 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of B. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Barrick Mining stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

