Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 1,688 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

NYSE FI opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

