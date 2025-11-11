Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.11. 151,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 216,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.
Rusoro Mining Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$692.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.64.
Rusoro Mining Company Profile
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
